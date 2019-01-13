WEATHER

PennDOT is ready for the snow falling in the Delaware Valley

PennDOT is ready for the snow falling in the Delaware Valley. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 12, 2019.

PennDOT will roll out 300 trucks Saturday night to clear and salt the roads. And hopefully, when we wake up Sunday, they should definitely be passable but could be slick.
Action News reporter Maggie Kent spoke with Brad Rudolph from PennDOT.

"Fortunately this is going to happen overnight so it'll be light, we'll be able to get out there and do our job. Our guys will have some room to get things done and clear the snow."
