PennDOT lifts some restrictions after snow storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --PennDOT and the PA Turnpike has lifted some restrictions that were in place due to the winter storm.
The full commercial vehicle ban is lifted on I-70 in Fulton County, from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike.
The travel ban has been lifted the following roadways:
I-76 (non-Turnpike);
I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78;
I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
I-283;
I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to the Lehigh Valley exit;
I-676; and
Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line.
A full commercial vehicle ban remains in place on I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.
For the latest road conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.
Restrictions remain on the following roadways:
I-80 from the I-79 interchange to the New Jersey state line;
I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;
I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;
I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from the Lehigh Valley exit to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and
Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on many roadways, officials say.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps