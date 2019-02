PennDOT lifts some restrictions after snow storm

EMBED >More News Videos There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

EMBED >More News Videos Even if a road might look clear, it could still be covered in nearly invisible black ice. Here's what you need to know when driving in the winter.

PennDOT and the PA Turnpike has lifted some restrictions that were in place due to the winter storm.The full commercial vehicle ban is lifted on I-70 in Fulton County, from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike.The travel ban has been lifted the following roadways:I-76 (non-Turnpike);I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78;I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;I-283;I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to the Lehigh Valley exit;I-676; andRoute 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line.A full commercial vehicle ban remains in place on I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.For the latest road conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic. Restrictions remain on the following roadways:I-80 from the I-79 interchange to the New Jersey state line;I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from the Lehigh Valley exit to Clarks Summit (exit 131); andRoute 33 from I-78 to I-80.A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on many roadways, officials say.-----