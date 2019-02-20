PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --PennDOT has announced speed restrictions on several local highways for Wednesday due to the snow.
This will be followed by restrictions on some vehicles that will go into effect at 12 p.m.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
-Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676;
-U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and
-State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.
For the latest road conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
12 p.m.
PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only:
-Straight CDL-weighted trucks;
-All Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
-Tractors hauling empty trailers;
-Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
-All motorcycles;
-All recreational vehicles and RVs
On the following roadways:
-PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);
-I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);
-I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
-I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;
-I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;
-I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
-I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
-I-176;
-I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;
-I-276; PA Turnpike
-I-283;
-I-295;
-I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
-I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);
-I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);
-I-676;
-Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
-Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps