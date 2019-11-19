Weather

PennDOT Opens Brand New Maintenance Facility in Plumsteadville

PLUMSTEADVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews are putting Old Man Winter on notice.

They are ready for his nonsense.

PennDOT spokesman John Krafczyk says, "We head into the winter season with over 130,000 tons of salt and 4400 tons of anti-skid stockpiled throughout our region."

And that's not all...



PennDOT is also opening its brand new 31,000 square-foot maintenance facility in Plumsteadville, Bucks County.

PenDOT Maintenance Manager Bob Graham says, "Everything is state of the art here. You can see our garage is state of the art, our salt brine facilities, everything is state of the art."

They even have an industrial-strength snowblower they can move 1,200 tons of snow per hour.

PennDOT officials also announcing the top vote-getters in this year's "paint the plow" contest.



The winners are Owen J. Roberts High School and Ridley High School working with the theme, "Don't rush in the ice and slush."

Krafczyk says, "Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach program aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering an appreciation of high school arts programs."
