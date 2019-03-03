PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike announce restrictions due to snow

I-70 full length in Fulton County;



I-80 (I-99 to I-81);



I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-83;



I-99 full length; and



I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;



I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;



I-81 from I-83 to I-80;



I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;



I-283;



I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80;



Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and



Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;



I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;



I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;



I-176;



I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80; and



I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Officials with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have announced several restrictions due to the snows that will fall Sunday afternoon and into Monday.The following information was released ahead of the storm:At noon on Sunday, the agencies will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:At 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies will implement a full commercial ban (including buses) on the following roadways:Also at 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways: