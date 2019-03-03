WEATHER

PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike announce restrictions due to snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Driving in snow and ice is tricky to master - but here are some tips that should help. (Accuweather)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have announced several restrictions due to the snows that will fall Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

The following information was released ahead of the storm:
12 p.m. SUNDAY

At noon on Sunday, the agencies will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

  • I-70 full length in Fulton County;

  • I-80 (I-99 to I-81);

  • I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-83;

  • I-99 full length; and

  • I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.


3 p.m. SUNDAY

At 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies will implement a full commercial ban (including buses) on the following roadways:

  • I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

  • I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

  • I-81 from I-83 to I-80;

  • I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

  • I-283;

  • I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80;

  • Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

  • Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.


Also at 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
  • PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;

  • I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;

  • I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

  • I-176;

  • I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80; and

  • I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newspennsylvania newssnowstormsevere weather
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow emergencies declared across the region
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
Snow emergencies declared across the region
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
Amtrak announces cancellations ahead of snowstorm
Man shot and wounded in restaurant parking lot in Bristol
Child dies after being pulled from hotel pool in Delaware County
22-year-old man critical after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia
Newspaper: $600,000 fine imposed on nursing home after outbreak
Show More
Roads are dry for now, but snow is heading our way
Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park
Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia
Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies
Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey
More News