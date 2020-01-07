PennDOT crews prepare for possible winter weather across region

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than two weeks into the winter season and, so far, Old Man Winter has had mercy on the Delaware Valley.The weather event, which is forecast to move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, will primarily be comprised of rain and wet snow, with the likelihood of snow increasing to the north and west.Closer to I-95 and down into South Jersey, the rain will likely change to a period of snow by evening. Accumulations should be small and end up mainly on grassy surfaces with a few slushy spots possible on some roads, according to 6abc meteorologists.Still, PennDOT crews have pre-treated roads with brine as a precaution.But if things change, and conditions turn snowy or icy, the advice from PennDOT remains the same: if you see a PennDOT plow truck on the road, remain six car-lengths behind."You also have to remember that the plow itself is wider than the truck. So, we like to ask motorists to please don't try to pass the plow when it's out working. You could get side-rammed because the plow is larger than the truck," said PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs.The rain and snow are expected to start arriving during the evening commute.