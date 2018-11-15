PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads

In Coatesville, it started snowing about an hour and a half ago, it's accumulated less than an inch on the grassy surfaces. But what they're really concerned with here at PennDOT are the asphalt surfaces, making sure the roads are clear.PennDOT manpower is stationed around the entire district 6 - that includes Philly, Delaware County, Montgomery, and Bucks County.There are more than 450 trucks in the fleet and 138,000 gallons of Salt Brine for the roads.The crews working 12-hour shifts have been combatting the storm before it even started.John krafczyk of PennDOT said, "They're ready willing and able to get out there and fight the storms. It's what they do it's one of their primary functions to keep the roads passable and I can tell you each one of our operators that drives a truck or is assigned a route they take pride in."PennDOT is also looking to fill more than 1200 positions this winter season, so there is a silver lining to the storms.The agency asks if you see a crew member working out there on the roads, to be careful passing, and of course provide them the space to do their job.------