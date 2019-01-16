WEATHER

People can't stop talking about massive rotating ice disk in a Maine river

EMBED </>More Videos

A curious formation that's getting attention in Greater Portland is actually a spinning ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide.

WESTBROOK, Maine --
A curious formation that's getting attention in Greater Portland is actually a spinning ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide.

The formation in the Presumpscot River was widely shared on social media and has drawn comparisons to an alien spacecraft, a carousel and the moon.

The oddity drew a crowd that stood mesmerized by the slow-turning disk Tuesday afternoon in Westbrook.



The ice formation is believed to have formed naturally in a part of the river where there's a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect, said Tina Radel, the city's marketing and communications manager.

Locals say they've seen smaller ice disks before, but nothing like this one, Radel said.

Rob Mitchell, who owns a nearby office building, spotted the alien-looking disk Monday morning and immediately notified the city.

Officials say the disk is spinning slowly counter-clockwise, and has served as a big raft for ducks and other birds.

"The ducks were rotating on this big Lazy Susan," Mitchell said.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbuzzworthyviralu.s. & worldiceMaine
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Follwed By Arctic Air
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Sunoco gas station toppled by intense winds
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Follwed By Arctic Air
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
U.S. Service members killed in Syria blast: Military official
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced
N.J. teen Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
Show More
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Study: Chocolate is best cure for your cough
Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
More News