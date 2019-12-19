People brave cold for work and play in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the coldest conditions the Delaware Valley has seen this season, people are trying to keep warm any way they can.
Outside the W Hotel in Center City, workers braved the cold to get the job done.
"We're down here at the W trying to set glass outside and it's not cooperating," said Tim Whelan, and ironworker from Bensalem.
He says these cold days always seem a little longer.
"You just wear more clothes, more layers. And you just wait for retirement," he laughed.
Outside Martha Washington School in West Philadelphia, workers had to fix the heat, and fast. School district officials say one wing of the school had minimal heat, so students were moved to another part of the school.
"When I went in to get him, they told me to take both of them out because they might get evacuated because there's no heat," said parent Nicole Washington.
District officials said the heat was fixed before 12 p.m.
At Dilworth Park, folks were bundled up, including vendors at the Christmas Village. Some brought in space heaters to warm up their booths full of holiday gifts.
Vendors said this cold snap isn't affecting business.
"Earlier in the season, yes, but as we get closer to Christmas, people need gifts so they're here regardless of the cold," said Mark Franzen of Philly Word Art, a vendor at the Christmas Village.
And then there were the really brave souls who laced up their ice skates.
"I have fallen many times today!" said 10-year-old Elijah Maseau, of Chestnut Hill.
The city of Philadelphia is in a code blue until 3:00 p.m. Friday, implementing special measures to help the homeless in these frigid conditions.
If you see someone who needs shelter, call the city's homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.
