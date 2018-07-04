JERSEY SHORE

People flock to the Jersey Shore for the hot holiday

Celebrating the hot holiday at the Jersey Shore: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Hordes of folks flocked to the beach Tuesday to find relief from the oppressive heat.

In Ocean City, a sea of umbrellas signaled beachgoers desperate attempts to find shade from the unrelenting sun.

The heat didn't stop Donnie Russo of Coatesville and his two children from playing in the sand and surf for hours.
"The kids are off from school for a week so I figured I'd get them down. Get in the sun," said Russo.

Danielle Perry of West Philadelphia hopped in a car with two friends and headed to the shore after realizing how hot and sticky it was in the city this morning.

"It's a little less hot here. The breeze is helping. The breeze on the shore is good," said Perry.

Lucia Illiano from Hammonton, New Jersey said that beach breeze and a covered stroller make a walk on the boardwalk with her grandson bearable.

"It's hot but it's OK. My grandson is having fun," said Illiano.

Over in Ventnor, people began arriving at the beach by midday to cool off in the ocean.

Heidi Stinson of Voorhees, New Jersey came with her daughter and a friend.

"I said come on. I'm off. I'm a school teacher. Let's go hit the beach," she said.

The sun quickly heated up the sand to over 120 degrees, causing barefoot beachgoers to sprint.
"I told my mom this is the hottest sand we've ever walked on," said Emilia Fedasz of Egg Harbor Township.

Fedasz and her mother, Ewa Stega would know because they spend almost every summer day on the beach.

Stega said when it's this hot, they prepare differently.

"We packed more water, watermelon and tons of fruit and vegetables to keep us cool," she said.

Ventnor City Beach Patrol responded to one case of heat exhaustion this week.

In this dangerous heat, Lt. David Funk recommended folks stay hydrated and in the shade. If they're feeling sick, take a dip in the ocean.

"It's a great relief. People go in the water to cool off for ten minutes. It really helps out," said Funk.

He also pointed out that lifeguards are trained to help those suffering from heat-related health issues.

An AtlanticCare spokesperson reported an uptick in patients reporting to their two locations with heat-related symptoms this week.
