People kick off holiday weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The clear skies and warm temperatures Friday brought out many from their homes to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. They filled outdoor tables at restaurants on Market Street in Old City and hung out at a nearby beer garden.Ryan Conway of West Philadelphia left work at noon to start celebrating early."It's beautiful outside. It's Friday. Memorial Day weekend," said Conway.Meghan Hughes of South Philadelphia delighted in the gorgeous evening with a friend."It feels like we've been closed inside for far too long and I'm ready to break out and enjoy summer," she said.Hundreds turned out for day one of a weekend-long festival at the Spruce Street Harbor Park. There was music, food, drinks and games. For Sebastian and Lindsey Rowe of Haddon Township, New Jersey, finally spending time together was the main attraction."I haven't been off for a weekend in a while so for both of us to be off and have a nice weekend is amazing," said Sebastian Rowe.With a weekend of mostly dry and warm weather on tap, Shanna Flannigan said she expects to stay close to home and spend time outdoors with her son."I like to stay in the city because people go away. It's quiet. Quieter. We can come here go to parks, bike riding," said Flannigan.Meanwhile in South Philadelphia it was a perfect night for a concert. Folks came from far and wide to kick off the unofficial start of summer with the "Piano Man" Billy Joel who performed at Citizens Bank Park.The Who is scheduled to perform at the ballpark on Saturday.