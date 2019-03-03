People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again

People just can't believe it.They are back at Home Depot again buying salt and buying shovels.In the Norristown area, there could be some significant snowfall.Predictions are between three and six inches.Brian Falker says he thought he was done having to buy salt, and prays this is the last time."We are about to move to a new house, so we just want to not have to deal with any snow when we move," he says.Luckily, for Helene Sepulveda she doesn't have to lay the salt or shovel the snow."My husband plows snow! But we need spring, spring needs to be here," she says.For Todd Falco and Tony Dupell of Norristown, snow means money."I need 15 shovels today. My guys wore them out so far," Dupell says.But even he says he's ready for spring."I'm tired of it. I'm ready for spring," he said. "I can't wait. I have a lot of projects to do outside," Falco added.-----