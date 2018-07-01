WEATHER

People try to stay cool ahead of the Phillies game

People try to stay cool ahead of the Phillies game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at noon on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With triple digit degree weather, Phillies fans seemed to be heading into the stadium a little early today.

That includes Kelsey Carey of Trenton.

In fact, the heat determined where she's sitting.

"We bought tickets where it said it's shaded basically. When I looked, most of the shaded seats were gone because of how hot it was," said Kelsey.

And her outfit.

"It's really hot. That's why I got the hat," she added.

For the Abdallah family of Wilkes-Barre, the heat is definitely a challenge.

With three little ones, they plan on finding shade in the stadium as well.

"Lots of sun screen. And we drink a lot of water before we get here and stop in one of the restaurants so we can watch the game in the shade," said Molly Abdallah.

But not everyone is abandoning their tailgate plans because of the heat.

The King brothers of Hamilton are doing it, just in the shade.

That's the theme today. They also say good baseball helps.

"When they're playing baseball as well as they are and in such a roll, the heat, it makes it a little more tolerable. Makes it easier and if you have plenty of cold beer, that helps," said Greg King.

The Phillies take the field today against the Nationals at 1:30.

It's going to be a scorcher, so be sure to be prepared and stay hydrated.

