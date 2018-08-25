People are taking advantage of a dry weekend with low humidity for the first time in a month.Along Kelly Drive, it was all smiles on Saturday as people reaped the benefits of this weekend of perfect weather.Eight-year-old Nate Nixon put on his shades and hopped on his bike Saturday, and it was cool enough for mom to join him, too!"It was nice. We don't really go bike riding too much because my mom doesn't like 90 degrees," Nate said."But today it was perfect for me!" said his mom, Carole Gunner.People in Manayunk enjoyed eating outside, and their canine companions enjoyed it too.Back on Kelly Drive people were grateful for a day to come out.We caught up with Hercules the dog, who took a big drink of water before he took his owners - who are new parents - on a walk. They knew they couldn't miss a chance to get a little time with Mother Nature."Especially since we had babysitters. I just had twins, so just getting out and getting time to myself with the mister and the dog is perfect," said Javonna Ford.------