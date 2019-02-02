WEATHER

Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple

Wayne and Margaret Mausbach couldn't have left their home in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on Wednesday if they wanted to.

Wayne and Margaret Mausbach couldn't have left their home in Michigan on Wednesday if they wanted to.

The snow and extreme cold kept the couple inside. The only problem, Wayne told WILX, was that he was about to run out of his daily prescription.

"Kind of snowed in right now and I need them Friday morning for sure," Wayne Mausbach said.

It was especially concerning because for certain kinds of medicine, missing a day can mean serious problems, Pharmacist Andrea Cusack said.

"Blood pressure, diabetes meds, you do not want to stop those," Cusack said. "It's important to take those continuously."

So when Cusack called Mausbach to remind him about his refill, she offered to deliver it.

"I had simply asked, I said, 'Is your driveway plowed?' And they said, 'No.' So I said, 'Oh, so I might have to bring the snowmobile?' And they said, 'We would recommend that,'" Cusack said.

That's exactly what she did. Her husband shared the story on social media and it got a lot of attention.

"I truly care about people and want to help them. To see the response within the community, it's just overwhelming," Cusack said.

"We're so grateful that we live in a small community and they'll do things like that," Margaret Mausbach said. "We were surprised when we found out, and we're thankful."

