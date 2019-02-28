Philadelphia area prepares for Friday snow

With the upcoming snow event, timing will prove to be everything.The major concern is driving into work and school on Friday morning and what the roads may look like at that point.Leaving the PennDot Salt Yard in South Philadelphia Thursday morning, we found a road crew towing a large tank carrying 2,500 gallons of brine - a salt water mix - to pretreat the roads.This is just the beginning of the process. The brine barrel will be filled up many times Thursday, and emptied in Philadelphia's busiest highways, I-76 and I-95.PennDOT crews say they are just getting started on their rounds of brining, and will be out in force as the day progresses.-----