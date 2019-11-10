Philadelphia residents, visitors embraces first taste of winter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The warmer weather has officially been put on ice.If you needed proof of it, look no further than Dilworth Park, where ice sculptures welcomed visitors to the Rothman ice rink in Center City on Saturday.Some were bundled up from head to toe."It's too cold and look this is nothing they say," said one parent.Action News also found crowds confronting the cold near University City.Kaylee Quatse, from Pittsburgh, was pretty comfortable in the weather."Pittsburg is colder, definitely colder...yeah, I'm used to the cold," she said.Joe Gonnella, from Princeton, New Jersey, had a good reason for not wearing any coat at all."Because we're going to a concert tonight and if you were a coat then you have to carry it all night so it's just shirt, get in Uber there, stay warm hopefully," he said.Staying warm not a problem for the crowd in South Philadelphia. Parents and fans heated by the action of the McDevitt versus West Catholic game."A vest, your Carhartt knit cap, your rubberized gloves," said Ron Ardron.And a good meal."Tailgating does definitely help," said Dougherty.Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday before falling back into the 20s and 30s by mid-week.