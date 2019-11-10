weather

Philadelphia residents, visitors embraces first taste of winter

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The warmer weather has officially been put on ice.

If you needed proof of it, look no further than Dilworth Park, where ice sculptures welcomed visitors to the Rothman ice rink in Center City on Saturday.

Some were bundled up from head to toe.

"It's too cold and look this is nothing they say," said one parent.

Action News also found crowds confronting the cold near University City.

Kaylee Quatse, from Pittsburgh, was pretty comfortable in the weather.



"Pittsburg is colder, definitely colder...yeah, I'm used to the cold," she said.

Joe Gonnella, from Princeton, New Jersey, had a good reason for not wearing any coat at all.
"Because we're going to a concert tonight and if you were a coat then you have to carry it all night so it's just shirt, get in Uber there, stay warm hopefully," he said.

Staying warm not a problem for the crowd in South Philadelphia. Parents and fans heated by the action of the McDevitt versus West Catholic game.

"A vest, your Carhartt knit cap, your rubberized gloves," said Ron Ardron.



And a good meal.

"Tailgating does definitely help," said Dougherty.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday before falling back into the 20s and 30s by mid-week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercenter city philadelphiacoldweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
Waterfall in Ireland appears to flow backwards - video
Cleanup continues after powerful EF-2 tornado in Thornbury Twp.
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Voorhees animal shelter pleads for safe return of 12-week-old puppy
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Stanton?
Yale grad no longer living on streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Show More
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Census Bureau seeks to fill thousands of jobs in Philadelphia
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
More TOP STORIES News