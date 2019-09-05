Weather

Philadelphia man from Bahamas making plea for resources after Dorian

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Hurricane Dorian pulls away from the Bahamas, a Philadelphia man with family trapped in the island nation is making a call to action to send resources for rescues.

"We need drones, helicopters, planes, boats," said Remy Duncombe.

Duncombe, a native of the Bahamas, is worried sick about families who are trapped and said they're in dire need of rescue efforts.

One of his cousins is currently missing.

"We don't know what happened. The last time we heard from her was two days ago. Her roof came off on a structurally sound home," said Duncombe.

RELATED: Local Caribbean community staying in touch with family in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

Caribbean community in Philadelphia staying in touch with family in the Bahamas during Dorian. George Solis has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 1, 2019.



The monster Category 5 hurricane lingered for days over the northern islands, which caused major problems.

There are reports of rescue efforts being slowed down as the storm pulls away from the area, making it difficult for relief teams to jump into action.

"I'm just pleading with the public, with the Philadelphia community, the tri-state community as a whole if you have any resources, please if you can, lend them," Duncombe said.

Duncombe has been working closely with an organization called Caribbean Community in Philadelphia.

Miranda Alexander, the founder of the organization, says they have a designated a donation site at the Chick-fil-a at 2421 W. Cheltehmham Ave. along with online donations to the Hurricane Dorian Relief fund.

The Red Cross of The Bahamas is also making a call to action for donations and said they'll need funding for more resources on the ground. They plan to help thousands of children and elderly victims first.
