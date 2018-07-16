WEATHER

Philadelphians battle the extreme heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphians Battle Hot Weather. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation has opened its pools up to the public because of the extreme heat, with temperatures soaring well above 90 degrees and humidity making the air thick.

On Kelly Drive, runners exercised caution.

"I only did three miles instead of six or seven" said Natalie Hart of Bethlehem.

The best idea is to listen to your body, says Tyler Brown of Oakland, California.

"I can't really push myself as hard as I usually would. I'm losing more sweat, more water, more electrolytes. You're risking possible heat exhaustion the harder you work out."

For William Gurganious and his sanitation crew, this weather can prove to be brutal. He says,"do your best and do all you can do."

Today, we went in search of a cool job and found Jim's Enterprises. They're in the business of shipping all kinds of ice, from shaved sno-cones to dry ice. We stepped inside the giant freezer which had a temperature of about 27 degrees.
Joe McGinty says on days like today, business it hot. "Especially during the summer, the freezers will go down so we supply them with dry ice."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsheat
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News