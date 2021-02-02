Philadelphia digs out from the snow as winter storm finally departs

Rittenhouse Square had the feel of a winter wonderland.
People snapped photos and took in the snowfall and accumulation.
Some were also clearing sidewalks for runners like Kathy Murano.
"It's like Christmas man, it's beautiful out," said Murano. "I always run, so I love running in the snow and rain."
Outdoor dining at Rouge was set to open in the afternoon.
Heaters operated throughout the night to prevent accumulation and a collapse of the tent.
Owner Rob Wasserman says Rouge was packed on Monday and expected the same on Tuesday.
"We actually created the lodge for exactly this reason," said Wasserman.
He added, "We were a little concerned of closing our space and we went a little bit more creative."
Around the city, kids played in the heavy snow.
The wet snow was perfect for making snowballs or a snowman.
"It's lovely it's beautiful," said Bar Levy of Center City.