EMBED >More News Videos Melissa Magee has your latest AccuWeather forecast on Action News at 6 p.m. March 3, 2019.

Due to projected inclement weather on Monday, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday, March 4, 2019.Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently. CLICK HERE for a full list of closings and delays.