Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans Aug. 29, 2005

1 / 25

Photo/JOHN BAZEMORE
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina came just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodinghurricane katrinaphotoshurricane harveyhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody for shooting at Wawa after social distancing argument
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Man out for fishing trip off NJ shore catches whale breach on video
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Downpours Today
Gov. Murphy signs bill to make November election mostly mail-only
Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave victims critically injured
Show More
Storms bring damaging winds, flooding rains across area
Players rally after school allows all fall sports except football
Shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured in Chester: Police
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
More TOP STORIES News