WEATHER

Tropical Storm Gordon photos: Storm makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida late Tuesday as Gordon made landfall. (WKRG)</span></div>
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane.

The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a child in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormu.s. & worldphotos
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
Labor Day weekend fun continues at Jersey shore
More Weather
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Truck stuck under overpass, blocking ramp to MLK Drive
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade
Show More
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms
Plastic bins have most germs at airport, study says
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
2 Collingswood businesses robbed by man with knife, police say
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
More News