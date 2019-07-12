Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding in Pennsylvania

Chopper 6 Video: The vehicle was recovered on July 22, 2019, after a pregnant woman and her son were killed in flash flooding in Berks County.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the pregnant woman and her 9-year-old son who were killed as severe storms hit Berks County, Pennsylvania Thursday night.Thirty-year-old Pamela Synder and her son, Preston Dray, both of Douglass Township were killed when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Pine Forge Road, police confirmed Friday.The monsoon-like rains hammered the area adjacent to the Manatawny Creek.Police said around 4:30 p.m. Snyder, who was 8-months pregnant, called 911 to tell them she and her son were stuck inside her Mazda.She told authorities the water was rushing inside the vehicle and they were unable to escape."Our 911 dispatchers were on the line with the victim the whole time and eventually had lost contact with her," Douglass Township Chief John Dzurek said.Snyder was on the phone with dispatch for 49 minutes while rescue efforts were underway. But rising water even prevented the crews from getting to the mother and son."The fire department and the water rescue team even had difficulty getting in because just about every road in the township had some sort of obstacle and made rescue efforts extremely difficult," Dzurek said.It is believed the powerful rapidly rising waters washed the victim's Mazda off the road and into the creek where it was swept about a half-mile downstream.It reportedly came to rest on a small island near a bridge.Snyder and her son were eventually recovered by divers and pronounced dead by the Berks County Coroner's office.On Friday morning, Tiffany Taglieber placed flowers at the bridge.She did not know the victims, but she grew up near the creek and was sadden by the deaths."I can't believe that it would happen. I just feel absolutely horrible for the family and friends," Taglieber said.Crews were still on the scene trying to recover the vehicle that remained in the floodwaters.Chopper 6 was over the scene when authorities found what they believed to be the vehicle.