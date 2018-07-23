Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley

The National Weather service will be out in the Lehigh Valley on Monday to see if a tornado damaged several buildings.The roof of a building was blown off at Heidel Hollow Farm in Heidelberg Township.Several pieces of wood and metal were strewn around the property along the 7400 block of Saegersville Road due to Sunday's storm.The strong winds also knocked down trees around the area.Luckily, there have been no reports of anyone being injured in the storm.------