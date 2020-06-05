Weather

Power outages linger after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tens of thousands of PECO customers were still without on Friday power following severe weather more than 48 hours earlier.

Those storms on Wednesday afternoon toppled trees, and power lines came down with them.

Along Traverse Drive in Plymouth Meeting lies a tree completely covering the lawn of a home, narrowly missing two vehicles and the roof of the house.

The damage, and subsequent power outages, remain from Wednesday's severe storms.

EMBED More News Videos

A man from Kankakee walked 46 miles from the Far South Side of Chicago to his hometown in honor of George Floyd, who died at age 46.



Bartlett Tree Services has been busy with clean up.

"The phones have started ringing and not stopped," said Joe Bayer of Bartlett Tree Services.

Neighbors are without power for the third day.

"Some of us got it back, some of us still don't have it. I believe the latest update from PECO is sometime Sunday," said John Krause of Plymouth Meeting.

The same goes for Woodbrook Lane. Penelope Neil is thankful her neighbor extended a power cord from their generator.

"That all I have. My refrigerator is plugged in. I have no hot water. I've been taking cold showers," said Neil.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was killed after a tree fell on a country club in Hutingdon Valley, Pa. on Wednesday afternoon.



With more storms possible Friday evening, there's a concern for more damage.

"The majority of tree roots are in the top 18 inches of soil. With the amount of rain we've been getting the soil is extremely saturated. Even when the tree has a healthy root system the structural integrity of the soil is not there to hold the roots and help support the tree," said Bayer of Bartlett Tree Services

PECO called upon 2,700 additional contractors out of state from Chicago, Baltimore, to Washington D.C. to help in damage clean up and power restoration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherplymouth townshipweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Pa. counties shed restrictions; possible outbreak in Erie Co.
Stay-at-home order lifted, Philly area moves to yellow phase
Outdoor dining opens in suburbs as weekend begins
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Tonight
Police alert public after 14 gas canisters stolen in Frankford
Teen charged in connection to deadly gun shop shooting
SEPTA requiring riders to wear masks starting Monday
Show More
Protesters in Narberth, Pa. taking stand against racism
Man serving time for Philly child's murder freed on bail
Golf pro's mother speaks out after deadly Montco storm
Ocean City police sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News