Power recovery ongoing after nor'easter in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the effort to restore power in the Garden State continues, but it's going to take some time.
At the height of yesterday's storm, there were 350,000 New Jersey homes and businesses in the dark.
That number is now in the 230,000 range.
The Governor said there are also numerous local roads across the state that are still closed due to poor conditions.
