WEATHER

Power recovery ongoing after nor'easter in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Power recovery ongoing after nor'easter in New Jersey. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 8, 2018. (WPVI)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the effort to restore power in the Garden State continues, but it's going to take some time.

At the height of yesterday's storm, there were 350,000 New Jersey homes and businesses in the dark.

That number is now in the 230,000 range.

The Governor said there are also numerous local roads across the state that are still closed due to poor conditions.

***HERE***------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsnor'easterpower outage
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News