Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son found dead after flash flooding in Pennsylvania

Water is up to the top of the concrete median. Please be careful traveling this evening with many flood warnings and some flood emergencies. Thank you Barbara for taking this pic on the safe side of the street pic.twitter.com/DZ9xMl1fP6 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) July 11, 2019

NOW: Just arrived in Pottstown. The rain has tapered off but there is significant flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/TL6atSXGdZ — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 11, 2019

This is W High St. Several cars visibly underwater. @6abc pic.twitter.com/R5pJ57eKW6 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 11, 2019

Trisha Cooney captured a steady stream of water flowing down her road on Hoppenville Road in Green Lane.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son have been found dead after they went missing when severe weather hit the region.Crews were searching the area of Grist Mill Road and Locust Road, near Ironstone Creek in Douglass Township.Action News has learned that authorities found a pregnant woman in her 30s along with her 8-year-old son late Thursday night.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for parts of eastern Pennsylvania after more than six inches of rain dumped onto the area, flooding roads and trapping motorists in cars.The weather service says a number of vehicle and residential evacuations are underway after the rain-packing storm moved into parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Officials are urging residents to move to higher ground as soon as possible, calling it "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."The Reading Eagle says a someone had to be rescued from the second floor of a home, and several disabled cars were stranded on roads with drivers needing rescue. Downed wires are also causing issues.A swath of Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia is being doused by heavy rains. Areas of Pittsburgh are dealing with flooding and landslides and Philadelphia is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday.Rescue efforts were underway in the Pottstown area as water filled the roads.A portion of West King street is now completely submerged. A car nearly underwater, but fortunately there was no one inside.Trisha Cooney captured a steady stream of water flowing down her road on Hoppenville Road in Green Lane.Over on Middle Creek Road in Gilbertsville we literally came across Amanda Wickman."I was driving home from work in Blue Bell and it started raining really really hard," she said.She says once the water began to rise , she knew she couldn't beat it so she found shelter with some friendly strangers."This very very nice family came outside brought me into their house and I've been hanging out there ever since," said Wickman.Douglass Township emergency management officials in Montgomery County are now doing what many groups are- regrouping for the long haul ahead."We're going to bring all our resources back to the fire department here, get them something warm to eat, cold to drink, regroup and come up with a plan to start mitigating and get clean up," said Andrew Duncan, the emergency management coordinator in Douglass Township.