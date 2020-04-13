Utility companies share tips ahead of severe weather during COVID-19

We're expecting severe weather tomorrow and we're prepared to respond. If your power goes out, visit https://t.co/S40da6e3OQ to report it and check the outage maps for updates. You can also download our mobile app at https://t.co/66TpRhR34d. Stay away from downed power lines. — Atlantic City Electric (@ACElecConnect) April 12, 2020

Our crews are prepped and ready to take on a storm, are you?



Ensure your safety by keeping an emergency prep kit around in case your power goes out. Learn more here: https://t.co/UyRjiDbo5A pic.twitter.com/YDu24joPom — PECO (@PECOconnect) April 13, 2020

We're prepared for storm system expected to bring heavy rain, t-storms+abnormally strong winds tomorrow, which may cause tree limbs to break+pull down wires. In response to #COVID19, we've adapted storm+safety procedures to follow public health guidelines+industry best practices. pic.twitter.com/DXqgaJr13d — PSEG (@PSEGNews) April 13, 2020

Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 12, 2020.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Powerful winds could cause severe damage and power outages from the New Jersey shore to Pennsylvania. On Sunday night PECO, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric are sharing tips to customers and assuring them they are prepared amidst a pandemic.In Camden County, Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said officials are working to prepare for widespread damage during COVID19."The concern is, of course, that utility workers also have to quarantine or are sick, so there's a concern about the amount of employees available. We're trying to get a communications network together through all of our municipalities so that there's a lot of communication that can be made to the utility companies that serve Camden County," said Cappelli.PSE&G said in a statement, "We are closely monitoring the weather and are prepared for what could be a significant weather event," said Paul Toscarelli, PSE&G's director of emergency preparedness. "PSE&G will have sufficient crews available tonight and Monday to respond to any service interruptions that may occur."Camden County officials added to be prepared by charging everything, adding batteries to your stockpile and filling your freezer to keep it colder if you should lose power.Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast below: