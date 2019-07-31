Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power across region

Whipping winds, pouring rain, thunder & lightning on the Northeast @6abc pic.twitter.com/mgObBMHnr0 — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) July 31, 2019

Strong winds cause damage at Father Judge High School on July 31, 2019.

Lightning strikes near Tacony Bridge. The Action Cam at the scene on July 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strong line of storms came through fast and furious, causing some damage and power outages across the region.Chopper 6 flew over the 1400 block of Levick Street in Northeast Philadelphia where a tree snapped in half. Most of it is blocking the road with the trunk resting on two cars.The power is currently out near the busy intersection of Bustleton and Deveraux."It was hail. We went outside to the deck to take out our canopy. It was raining a lot and that's when we saw thunder, lightning hit the generator. The lights went out and we saw the tree fall down. Thank God none of the cars were parked where the tree fell," said Angela MoralesChopper 6 was over Father Judge High School where it appears strong winds ripped apart the bleachers on the field.Near the Tacony Bridge, viewer Noi Heininger captured video of lightning striking a tree.If you look closely, you can actually see the current traveling up the tree.Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of the region