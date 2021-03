Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power across region

WEATHER: tree down in Abington near Stocton and Washington Lane intersection. MontCo public works just arrived. PECO on the way @6abc pic.twitter.com/6Uet3Gn4l1 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) March 29, 2021

Severe weather caused damage to a roof in Trenton, NJ on March 28, 2021. Brittney Michelle McLaughlin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quick-hitting storm moved through the Philadelphia region on Sunday evening, bringing down trees and leaving thousands without power.The storm packed a powerful punch, some areas recorded wind gusts of nearly 60 mph.In Abington Township, the storm brought down a tree near Stocton Road and Washington Lane.The downed tree stopped Bryce Schmidt from getting home, and knocked out power for dozens of residents in the area."It came out of nowhere like I didn't expect it," said he said.PECO: 1,896 residents without powerPSEG: 5,058 residents without powerAC ELECTRIC: 2,688 residents without powerPPL: 569 residents without powerDELMARVA: 4,758 residents without powerIn Trenton, New Jersey, the powerful winds ripped part of a roof off a warehouse on New York Avenue.Images shared with Action News showed the aftermath. It's still unclear if anybody was inside when the storm hit.In Delaware, a tree hit the back of a house in Henry Clay Village in New Castle County, and multiple trees and power lines were down along North Star Road.No storm-related injuries have been reported. Stay up-to-date on your latest AccuWeather forecast by CLICK HERE. Share videos from the storm in your neighborhood by uploading them