Residents are now coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WPVI) --The numbers coming in from Hurricane Florence are helping to describe the depths of this tragedy.
Thirty-two confirmed deaths so far.
Almost 500 thousand people are currently without power.
More than 2600people and 300 pets have had to be rescued from inundated areas.
And more than 1200 roads remain closed at this time.
Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist spoke to several residents on how they are coping in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
