Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees across region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents across the Delaware Valley were cleaning up after a quick-hitting storm toppled trees and damaged buildings on Sunday night.In Trenton, New Jersey, the storm's powerful winds ripped the roof off Stone Tech Fabrication. An employee told Action News there is around $6 million worth of supplies inside. The extent of the damage inside remains unclear.In Abington Township, Pennsylvania, crews have been working to chop up a massive tree after it came down from the strong winds.Daniel Watkins says the storm took out his fence in Williamstown."I don't know if it lasted five, ten minutes, it blew my fence down, it blew everything all around," he said. "The shed just wrapped around the tree, it was just horrifying," said Watkins.More than 15,000 residents across the region were without power during the height of the storm.The National Weather Service says it has been determined that all damage reports received so far were due to straight-line winds.Several wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph were measured across southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.