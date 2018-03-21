WEATHER

Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter

Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Most major highways are passable in Philadelphia, but neighborhood streets are challenging for residents Wednesday night.

Shawnette Fleming of Wynnefield Heights said, "I can get out, but I couldn't get back up to get back in where the people have gone down the street, it has iced. So, of course, my tires are slipping and sliding."

One block in Wynnefield Heights is what just about every Philadelphia neighborhood looks like after more than 12 hours of snowfall.

Salt trucks repeatedly plowed and brined the windy, steep streets of Manayunk.

And where parking is prime, it meant saving spots on narrow snow-covered streets.

Interstate-76 was passable, but flying snow from a car in front of our live truck, proved to be the challenge on major highways.

Carlton Williams, Streets Commissioner said, "It's a slow-moving storm, and makes it a challenge to continually plow roads and make them passable."

In South Philadelphia, the snowstorm was a teachable moment.

"It's all about responsibility and teaching your kids how to earn a dollar," said Joel Rodriguez.

In Wissinoming, its Linda Carscello's fourth time shoveling and cleaning off her car.

"Every couple hours I come out. It's not too bad because it's so wet. You throw the salt on and it melts down," she said.

In Bustleton, crews worked to remove a stalled SEPTA bus in the snow.

And in neighborhoods across the city, fatigue is setting in.

"I hope this is the end now because I'm tired of snow now. This is supposed to be spring. This is not spring. This should have been February and January," Mignon Nolan said.
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newssnownor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
