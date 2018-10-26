Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points

Residents are watching and waiting for the predicted nor'easter set to hit along the Jersey Shore.Images of the gathering storm are literally on Marty Pagliughi's radar. He is Cape May County's Director of Emergency Management, and for him, the big variable is wind."They are predicting 40 to 50 mph gusts but the storm is kind of broken up quite a bit as we watch it move so we won't know until late tonight into tomorrow morning," said Pagliughi.Pagliughi told us reverse 911 calls will go out to advise residents to put deck furniture and trash cans inside."We put the word out to local contractors that if they got certain equipment and lumber and that type of thing to secure the site so these things don't become projectiles," said Pagliughi.For Margate's Fire Chief Dan Adams the primary storm concern is street flooding, a likely mix of rain and tidal issues.As a precaution two of the town's storm trucks that can navigate several feet of water are ready to go if needed.Though Adam's is not anticipating truly severe conditions from this storm.He said, "We're probably going to have flooding. We get flooding on a normal heavy rainstorm in Margate depending again on the tides, so we are going to have a little bit of flooding but I don't believe to be anything that's going to be severe that we will have to worry about evacuations."Wind, rain------