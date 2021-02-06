Residents prepare for second winter storm during Super Bowl weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley is now bracing for yet another winter storm, the second in a week.Weather reports show it'll hit early Sunday morning and could dump three to six inches of snow.That's why Chuck Ferry of Folsom, Delaware County, was out Friday clearing the snow from his property left from earlier this week.He knows there's a good chance he'll have to get the blower back out again Sunday."We'll be ready for it, I hope," said Ferry.Delaware County is set right in the path of this next storm.Timothy Boyce, the county's Director of Emergency Services, says they'll be ready for whatever may come. Their salt yard in Media, Delaware County, is stocked. He asks that everyone plays it safe."It'll be all hands on deck again. People need to watch the weather reports. Ask yourself, 'is the trip essential?' Everybody is the greatest driver, but the other guy on the road may slam into you," said Boyce.Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer agrees, and he knows it's Super Bowl Sunday. South Jersey is also in the storm's path."I just actually went shopping just now to get some of the stuff for my house. So I recommend people to try to do their shopping early Saturday and get it out of the way. We'll have 100 pieces of equipment out. At our site, these guys are preparing for the worst," said Dyer.As for Philadelphia, it's in the three-six inch category as well.City sections like Roxborough still have people's cars trapped in the snow.That's why Tramaine White brought his Super Bowl goods Friday night."It's going to be a good time. The Super Bowl is coming up, just running, making a run now," said White.