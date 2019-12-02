Residents stock up on supplies before Monday's expected snow

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ahead of Monday's expected snow, many people are getting ready by stocking up on food and getting their supplies.
"I have greens for my bunny rabbit, and I have paper goods so we don't run out," said Kate Heilman-Lawless, from Penn Valley.
It's not just food, that people are buying. After a day of rain, now people are getting their cars ready to commute in the expected snow for tomorrow, purchasing windshield wiper fluid, shovels and salt.
A spokesperson for PennDOT said to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination tomorrow.
"Coming off the holiday you know a lot of people need to be on time tomorrow, they can't necessarily wait out the commute," said Brad Rudolph with PennDOT. "I expect it to be busy, I expect it to be a little sloppy, and a little slower."
