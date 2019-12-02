Residents stock up on supplies before Monday's expected snow

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ahead of Monday's expected snow, many people are getting ready by stocking up on food and getting their supplies."I have greens for my bunny rabbit, and I have paper goods so we don't run out," said Kate Heilman-Lawless, from Penn Valley.It's not just food, that people are buying. After a day of rain, now people are getting their cars ready to commute in the expected snow for tomorrow, purchasing windshield wiper fluid, shovels and salt.A spokesperson for PennDOT said to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination tomorrow."Coming off the holiday you know a lot of people need to be on time tomorrow, they can't necessarily wait out the commute," said Brad Rudolph with PennDOT. "I expect it to be busy, I expect it to be a little sloppy, and a little slower."