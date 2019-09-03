Weather

Rip current warnings at Jersey shore thanks to Hurricane Dorian

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- We're feeling a pickup in the wind and an increase rip currents at the Jersey Shore.

It may not seem like much compared to the horrible images we're seeing out of the Caribbean, but they are still not to be underestimated.

Video shows widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian
Aerial footage obtained exclusively by AccuWeather shows utter devastation in Marsh Harbour, one of the first places in the Bahamas that was ravaged by then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.



Ventnor City Beach Patrol Captain David Funk says there will be rough conditions to come, thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

"Thursday and Friday are going to be blowouts when it comes to the wind, maybe some rain in the area. Definitely not beach days," said Funk.

A rip current caused a 15-year-old boy to drown Sunday afternoon while he and a friend were swimming off the Bright Avenue Beach in Spring Lake.

"A lot of times rip currents occur at a moment's notice. A lot of times you don't know you are in trouble until you are in trouble," said Captain Funk.

Before and after photos show Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian
Next-generation satellite technology capable of penetrating cloud cover shows a waterlogged Grand Bahama island as the Bahamas deals with catastrophic flooding from slow-moving Hurricane Dorian.



6abc Meteorologist David Murphy says although the storm is hundreds of miles away, don't let that fool you.

The ocean, even locally, is displaying the effects of Dorian.

"Any of these hurricanes off to our south or east create ocean swells that go all the way across the ocean until they hit land. When they do, the surf gets heavy and you can get rip currents."

Now that the holiday weekend is over, many Jersey shore beaches are functioning with fewer lifeguards.

"We have 11 working beaches, and we get brought down to four working beaches post-Labor Day. Most of the towns up and down the shore are the same way," said Captain Funk.
