6abc Weather School

Weather School - Rip Currents, What They Are & What Should You Do If You Are Caught in One

By
Rip currents can turn a fun day at the beach into a dangerous, even deadly experience. Some people call them rip tides, but they are not tidal. A channel forms on the ocean floor creating a narrow, fast moving path for the water as it goes back out to sea. The water is stronger and faster than you are, and trying to fight a rip current can leave you exhausted and in danger of drowning.

Instead of going against the current, focus on staying afloat (you won't get puled under) and swim parallel to the shore until you feel like you are out of the current. Once you're free, swim or float back to the shore.

Lifeguards and forecasters often warn beach-goers when rip currents are active, and the best way you can protect yourself is to stay out of the water when you hear those warnings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather6abc weather school
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC WEATHER SCHOOL
Why Do Meteorologists Fly Weather Balloons?
What are Straight Line Winds? 6abc Weather School
What causes hail?
How does StormTracker 6 radar work?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Check School Closings, Delays and Dismissals
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
Show More
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News