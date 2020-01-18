Weather

Rock salt, Girl Scout Cookies, Ellio's Pizza: Philly area prepares for snow

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On a frigid Friday night in Manayunk, the few who ventured out bundled up.

Hats, scarves, extra layers were a must.

Counties across our region have declared Code Blue cold weather emergencies.

Despite that, Smiley's Cafe still offers outdoor seating and free hot drinks to customers who use it.

"When it's cold, we give them coffee and tea on us and hot chocolate," Ahmad 'Smiley' Chehab said.

The threat of snow on Saturday meant long lines and busy aisles at the Acme in Bala Cynwyd where folks stocked up on essentials like rock salt and Girl Scout cookies.

And one little guy got his frozen Ellio's Pizza.

"I got two pizzas," the boy said.

Fabienne Rene of Roxborough said, "I just got off work and I said let me stop by the store to pick up food for the weekend in case we cannot go tomorrow."

But while the cold is an inconvenience for most, it can prove deadly for others.

At the Salvation Army's Code Blue Shelter in Norristown, we met some women who had been sleeping in a tent until last week.

"The reason we stopped sleeping in a tent is that we woke up and it was like an igloo inside," shelter resident Rubi Perez said.

The shelter offers the women a warm place to sleep and hot meals. And sadly, on cold nights like Friday, the demand for it outweighs the supply.

"Last night our beds almost at capacity. Right now we have 22 women and we only have 30 beds and our Code Blue goes until next week so we are looking at the possibility of running out of beds, but we will accommodate anyone we can," shelter monitor Donna Goodwin said.

If you know someone who needs a warm place to stay temporarily or other essentials officials urge you to call 2-1-1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiasheltercold bluesnowweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow Developing, Changing To Rain
Bear Creek Mountain prepping for a snowy weekend
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Philly police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire
New Jersey pit bull makes history as K9 officer
Show More
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
Bowa: Sign stealing scandal is 'black mark' for baseball
Chase ends in crash in Manayunk
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Haverford 7th-grader competes in baking championship
More TOP STORIES News