EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4238369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc's Sarah Bloomquist is in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence's arrival as reported during Action News at 11 on September 13, 2018..

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4235373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina on Action News at 4 p.m., September 13, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4234338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Bloomquist reports on Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 13, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4227737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence on Action News at 10 p.m., September 12, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4225430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina on Action News at 5 p.m., September 12, 2018

Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina as Hurricane Florence looms. Watch her report from Action News at Noon on September 12, 2018.

Hurricane Florence came roaring ashore on Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday morning, bringing high winds and pouring rains.Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist was braving the elements in Wilmington, North Carolina.See that video above.On Thursday night, wind gusts sent trees swaying."This is typical," said Corey Lewis of Willimington, North Carolina. "It's gonna get worse before it gets better, of course, but we'll be alright."Lewis had no choice but to get Rocky out for a walk in the steady rain."To get him what he needs to do in 60-70 mph gusts, that's a challenge," he said.For those who aren't alright on Friday, Avery Johnson is in from Texas to help make rescues."Our job is basically to find the people that can't get out of their homes if the floodwaters are too high, save them and go from there," Johnson said.Today, we talked to Wilmington's mayor about what he expects to happen in the hours ahead."We're gonna have a significant amount of trees down. We're gonna have power lines down. And we're gonna have a significant amount of rainfall. We're predicting 20,30, and up to 40 inches of rain in some isolated areas," said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.With Hurricane Florence making a super slow march to the coast, residents who stayed have nothing to do but wait for the worst of it.Thursday, some got out for a final stroll along the Cape Fear River. They feel at this point they're ready for the wind and rain."I expect a lot of rain, a lot of winds the next couple of days. I expect storm surge," said Kevin Gray of Wilmington, North Carolina. "We are on a marina so we're worried about the boats that are still in there. We'll be fine."This historic city expects a double whammy with the river on one side, the ocean on the other. They'll get a storm surge and the river is forecasted to tie the record when it crests.Mayor Saffo said he knows flooding and other emergencies are inevitable."We know we're gonna get a lot of flooding and we're gonna get a lot of downed power," he said. "We may be without power for at least a week to 10 days."Florence reminds him of another storm that left a lasting impact on our area.Just looking at the size of the storm, and the way it's moving, and the way it may brush us. It reminds me of a Superstorm Sandy," said Saffo. "It was a big system, dropped a lot of rain, was slow-moving and did a lot of damage.One bright spot. Waffle House is still open. Even FEMA watches to see whether the 24/7 spot keeps operating to help determine its disaster response."Waffle House is the new standard," said Saffo. "If they close, it's gonna be bad."On Wednesday to stay or go was the question millions in the path of Hurricane Florence were faced with.On the barrier island of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, officials declared everyone should be out by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.The bridge leading from the island to Wilmington, North Carolina was shut down in anticipation of the storm's arrival Thursday.With panic setting in, Wilmington residents like Jillian Warren and her mother moved to a hotel on higher ground. They were pushing a cart full of the belongings they said could not be replaced."It's the kids' clothes, their favorite toys," said Pan Warren. "We have to go back to get the pets because we have a dog, and two cats, and a turtle and a fish and three guinea pigs and we gotta go get them."Around Wilmington, every single store and restaurant is closed. Gas stations are completely out of gas. Car dealerships cleared out entire inventories ahead of the storm.Earlier Wednesday on nearby Wrightsville Beach, homeowners filled sandbags, put up plywood and got boats out of the water. Florence is coming.Locals knew they needed to leave the island, but had a big dilemma- do they stay close and ride out the hurricane or go farther inland and risk being away from their homes for days or even weeks."I think we're going to go to a friend's house in town and make the call tomorrow and see if it's worth getting out of town," said Brian Brueck.Most said this storm feels different than those in the past, it's a lot larger and slow moving so the potential for damage is great."I've been here 10 years now and this one has a little bit of a different temperament than the other ones," said Jayme Mayers. "I evacuated once before because I had small children, but this one is a little different because it may stall off the coast and be here for a few days and we've already had a lot of rain this summer. It could have a high impact on the area."That seemed to be the main concern of those who were still on the island Wednesday afternoon: just how far they need to evacuate."We've been toying back and forth with whether to stay, whether to go. Clearly, we have to leave the beach, but whether it's to stay in Wilmington," said Kristi Jarnagin. "We have a daughter in Chapel Hill. She really wants us to come to Chapel Hill but we don't want to get stuck and not able to get home."The ability to get back after the storm is what appears to be the deciding factor."If you leave in this kind of rain, you can't come home and that's the big thing," said Spencer Jarnagin.------