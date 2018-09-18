Sarah Bloomquist reports on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WPVI) --The numbers coming in from Hurricane Florence are helping to describe the depths of this tragedy:
- 32 confirmed deaths so far
- Almost 500,000 people are currently without power
- More than 2,600 people and 300 pets have had to be rescued from inundated areas
- And more than 1,200 roads remain closed
Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist spoke to several residents on how they are coping in the aftermath of Florence.
-----
