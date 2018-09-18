U.S. & WORLD

Sarah Bloomquist reports on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Residents are now coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WPVI) --
The numbers coming in from Hurricane Florence are helping to describe the depths of this tragedy:

  • 32 confirmed deaths so far

  • Almost 500,000 people are currently without power


  • More than 2,600 people and 300 pets have had to be rescued from inundated areas


  • And more than 1,200 roads remain closed


Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist spoke to several residents on how they are coping in the aftermath of Florence.

