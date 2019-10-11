Schools on delay due to flooding at Jersey Shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5610067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A storm off the coast of South Jersey is causing some flooding as reported by Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on October 10, 2019.

Sunset Avenue in Atlantic City. Bayside flooding happening now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WWNDR2tVKj — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

Flooding 10th and Simpson Avenue Ocean City @6abc pic.twitter.com/mYyquphae2 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Friday will be another day of flooding at the Jersey Shore.Ventnor City School District and Ocean City Schools have two-hour delays.A coastal storm off the coast of South Jersey caused some minor flooding on Thursday night.A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. on Saturday for the coast.High tide was 7 p.m. Thursday. At Annapolis and Sunset avenues on the bayside of Atlantic City, the water came in quick. Drivers had to detour.Neighbor Jennifer Gray said, "I'm doing a U-turn as we speak."Sand bags were out to protect homes and cars had to be moved."I was parked up there when I was home last night. Someone had a low profile Porshe and he had to have it towed away," said Amy Grabel.Others knew better than to take any chances.John Mitchell of Atlantic City said, "I had my car parked here once and it got totaled out."Water was sloshing up to the doorsteps at one local inn.The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage through Saturday. You do have to show proof of residency.Around 1 to 2 feet of inundation is possible in the lowest lying areas. Many roads will once again be flooded in the morning and evening. High tide times for Atlantic City are: 6:40 a.m. and 6:53 p.m.We also saw flooded streets in Brigantine along the bay at Sunflower Way. Plus dozens of roads were flooded in Ocean City.Nora Root hadn't been paying attention to the weather reports. She drove down from Philadelphia."Normally I don't come in storms and this I didn't expect," she said.Residents are reminded to move cars to higher ground and to not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.Conditions at the Jersey Shore should improve on Saturday.