winter storm

Send us your photos and videos of the snow!

By
Do you have video or photos from the winter storm that you want to share with 6abc?

It's easy!

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Please fill out the form below:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphianew jerseypennsylvaniadelawarewinter stormsnowweather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
State of emergency for New Jersey will remain in effect on Tuesday
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
Philadelphia remains under snow emergency
Wolf urges residents to stay home as storm worsens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings snow, sleet, rain into tonight
State of emergency for New Jersey will remain in effect on Tuesday
Some work, some play during double-dose of snow in Doylestown
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Montco in snow emergency, drivers urged to stay home
Snow blankets Philly; students to learn virtually Tuesday
Pa. secretary of state out after constitutional amendment error
Show More
Bucks County man charged with officer assault at US Capitol
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Second wave of snow moves into Allentown
Philadelphia remains under snow emergency
More TOP STORIES News