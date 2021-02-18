Several inches of snow, sleet fall in Chester County, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10350883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> By late Thursday morning, inches of snow had fallen in Warminster, Bucks County.

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several inches of snow and sleet piled up on roads, sidewalks and driveways in Chester County on Thursday morning.Plow truck drivers struggled to keep up while making several passes on roads in the areas of West Goshen Township and West Chester."As long as the major streets are plowed, I should be in good shape. It's the back roads that are a little sketchy right now," said driver Brian Kane.Major roads such as Route 202 and West Chester Pike remained snow-covered into the afternoon hours."I came up (Route) 202. It's slow driving, you just have to be careful. Of course, I have a truck, four-wheel-drive," said driver Gary Nichols."Oh, it's crazy. It's quite slippery. I have a doctor's appointment, which is why I'm braving the snow," said driver Ameya Joshi.