Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions

Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The wintry weather made for some slick conditions late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

On the Platt Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia, 15 different vehicles were involved in three separate accidents.

Meanwhile, in Delaware County, a vehicle flipped over on an icy road.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Newtown and Andover roads in Newtown Township.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

