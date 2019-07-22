Weather

Severe weather topples trees, knocks out power across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Powerful winds are sweeping through the region Monday night, whipping street signs, bringing down large trees and knocking out power.

"It sounded like an explosion," one resident tells Action News. He says he was looking out his window when a tree in his yard uprooted and landed on his car in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.





According to one witness, the large tree was struck by lightning.

In Haddon Township, NJ, Action News viewer Noel captured this damage from the storm.



Over in Camden, New Jersey, Twitter user eliewildman captured video of the wind whipping street signs.

Strong winds sweep through Camden, NJ on July 22, 2019.



No injuries have been reported.

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 22, 2019.



Thousands of residents remain without power this evening due to the storms.

According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, severe storms with damaging winds and flooding downpours will continue through the evening.

Stay with Action News for the very latest.
