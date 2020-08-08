Severe weather moved through Delaware causing significant damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6360722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe weather moved through Wilmington, Delaware causing significant damage.

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Snapped branches and tree debris lined the roadway on Powder Mill Road in Delaware. Near the Greenville Place Apartments saw more destruction, significantly larger trees snapped like twigs."I had literally just gotten home before all this started all of a sudden it started getting pitch black it was just thunder and lightning," said resident Rachel Raftery. "All of a sudden I heard the patio furniture go flying across the back deck."Raftery snapped photos of some of the damage in the neighborhood. "The concrete is ripped up, the roots it's awful," said Raftery.Deeper into the complex the damage was dramatically worse.Congressional Drive looked more like a jungle from the numerous treetops that laid scattered."My phone alert went off and I looked outside and it looked like a whiteout blizzard. I went in my closet and then heard stuff hitting the house," said resident Vincent.He, like many, spent the evening making sure neighbors were safe, and surveying the destruction. Amazingly, so far, the majority of the damage centered on cars.Based on what many saw, they believe the damage was the work of a tornado."Seemed like it yes, it was pretty wicked," said resident Billy Wilson.All this of course doubling down on the deluge and damage caused by tropical storm Isaias earlier this week.In comparison, some say was just a minor inconvenience here. "This is much worse," said Wilson.