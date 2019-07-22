Severe weather topples trees, knocks out power across Delaware Valley

“It sounded like an explosion!”- car owner says when he looked out his window, the tree in his front yard had uprooted landed onto his car and surrounding parked vehicles. Witness says tree was struck by lightning @PhillyPolice on scene. No power to the Overbook Park block. @6abc pic.twitter.com/qjoJb2gj6t — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 22, 2019

😮 😱 Witness says tree was struck by lightning, and toppled onto parked cars in Overbrook Park . In the process the tree took down power lines, knocking the entire block off the grid. No injuries @6abc pic.twitter.com/jEZgtd5z09 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 22, 2019

@6abc storm damage in Haddon Township New Jersey pic.twitter.com/AwVSayNrKQ — noel hecht (@noelhecht13) July 22, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Powerful winds are sweeping through the region Monday night, whipping street signs, bringing down large trees and knocking out power."It sounded like an explosion," one resident tells Action News. He says he was looking out his window when a tree in his yard uprooted and landed on his car in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.According to one witness, the large tree was struck by lightning.In Haddon Township, NJ, Action News viewer Noel captured this damage from the storm.Over in Camden, New Jersey, Twitter user eliewildman captured video of the wind whipping street signs.No injuries have been reported.Thousands of residents remain without power this evening due to the storms.According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, severe storms with damaging winds and flooding downpours will continue through the evening.Stay with Action News for the very latest.