Shoppers fill the grocery store ahead of this weekend's storm

When a storm is on its way, a trip to grab supplies is always on the list.Everyone has their own "must haves" during a snow event.Whether it was for milk, bread and eggs, or chips, dip and soda, we found plenty of people getting their shopping done while the skies were relatively clear.Bottled water was a fast seller ahead of this weekend's storm. A grocery store in Bala Cynwyd was almost wiped out Thursday, and was restocked today.Traditional milk and eggs are good, and things like chocolate covered pretzels and Oreos too!"Get everything done before 8 p.m.," says Diane Civis of Philadelphia, "Before the snow gets here, we live on a tight road and the snow gets deep and you can't get out."The countdown is on, and the lines are growing at the grocery store.Staffers at Acme on City Avenue are continually stocking the items on everyone's list, apparently, snacks are where it's at."Water, pizza, orange juice," says Tyrone Woods of West Philly. "Potato chips, soda," Aubrey Patterson of Wynnefield added.Others are stocking up on ingredients to warm the belly and soothe the soul."Fresh vegetables: celery, onions, mushrooms to make a nice soup," says Judy Johnson. "Vegetables, chicken broth, potatoes, onions, anything you like, throw it in there. Warm, soothes the body and it's nutritious."Roger White has the ultimate weekend plans."I'm staying in, enjoying life and Action News," says White.Sidewalk salt and shovels are stationed in front of the store for shoppers concerned about their property, as well as their pantry.------